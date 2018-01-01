

Catalan Separatists Seek to Restore Ousted Regional Leader



BARCELONA – The pro-independence parties that control the Catalan parliament announced Tuesday that they will propose to restore ousted regional leader Carles Puigdemont, who remains abroad after fleeing Spain months ago to avoid prosecution.



The decision came a day after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy threatened to continue direct rule from Madrid if Puigdemont persisted in trying to resume the regional presidency.



In choosing to propose Puigdemont as head of the regional government, the Catalan nationalist parties, JxCat and ERC, disregarded advice from the parliament’s attorneys, who said that the candidate for the presidency needs to be present in person for the debate and vote.



Sources inside the ERC said that the party went along with proposing Puigdemont because he was the choice of JxCat, the larger partner in the pro-independence coalition.



The Puigdemont administration was removed by the Spanish central government after the Catalan parliament issued a unilateral declaration of independence on Oct. 27.



Madrid invoked the never-before-used Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution to oust the Catalan government and took direct control of the northeastern region, convening snap elections for Dec. 21.



Several members of the government were arrested on charges of rebellion and sedition, including Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who remains in pre-trial detention, but Puigdemont and four Cabinet ministers fled to Brussels.



While Ciudadanos, a center-right party opposed to independence, lead in the number of votes in last month’s ballot, JxCat and ERC together won a majority of seats.



In comments Monday to senior members of his conservative Popular Party in Madrid, Rajoy said that Catalan lawmakers need to select a “clean” president before the central government will suspend direct rule of the region, a requirement that would exclude both Puigdemont and Junqueras.



