

EFE President: Truthful Reporting Helps Improve Spain-Russia Relations



MOSCOW – EFE president Jose Antonio Vera said on Tuesday that Spain’s international news agency can contribute to improving relations between Madrid and Moscow, which have been strained over alleged Russian interference in the Catalonia conflict, via the diffusion of “truthful and cross-checked” reporting.



“We believe that with truthful and cross-checked reporting, EFE helps (create) a better climate of understanding and dialogue,” said Vera, the main speaker at the “Russia-Spain: New Opportunities” expert discussion organized by Moscow’s Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (Ranepa) within the framework of the Gaidar Forum.



Before the forum’s attendees and the other speakers, including Spain’s ambassador to Russia, Ignacio Ybañez, Vera said that “a news agency like EFE attempts to introduce rationality and veracity into relations such as those between Spain and Russia, which are too often affected by misunderstandings.”



“That is our contribution, EFE’s contribution to a better and closer relationship between Spain and Russia,” Vera said.



He acknowledged that “Russia’s image in Spain is not very good” and that “in Spain, the Russian people are admired, but at times the actions of their politicians are not understood.”



And he added that “recently, Moscow’s position in the Catalonia conflict has not helped.”



Spaniards “have never shared the perception of Russia as a threat or a danger to world peace ... but that perception could be changing with the cyberattacks on European countries,” he said.



Vera reviewed the recent reporting of the Catalonian crisis, saying that news agencies like Sputnik or RT television “might have overdone things by giving opinions and distorting headlines.”



He discussed how since the illegal sovereignty referendum of Oct. 1 in Catalonia “accusations have intensified of Russian interference via bots and hackers to favor the independence movement,” and he cited different reports documenting this interference.



In the face of that, he emphasized, “the Kremlin is maintaining its official stance that the Catalonia issue is a Spanish internal matter and that Russia wants Spain to remain united.”



Vera argued in favor of the general role that news agencies should play given a situation in which concepts such as post-truth, alternative facts and fake news have proliferated because “expressing an opinion” is being confused with “informing.”



“Informing is something more difficult, more demanding, more costly and more responsible than expressing an opinion. Because anyone can opine and sometimes with shameful intentions, but only a professional can inform,” he said.



The solution is to “tell the truth and cross-check that truth with the greatest possible number of sources and get the news to the audiences with the greatest speed and in the most precise language,” Vera said.



In his opinion, “fake news and post-truth are to information what fast food is to healthy food: at first, we like it because it’s easy to eat and has an addictive taste that attracts us, but over the longer term it causes cardiovascular diseases and obesity,” and he lamented the fact that this “reality goes into forming part of our opinions and we’re becoming intolerant and sectarian.”



