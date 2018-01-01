 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Former Trump Aide Bannon Subpoenaed in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been called to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation of possible ties between the Russian government and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, The New York Times said Tuesday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued the subpoena last week, the Times reported, citing a “person with direct knowledge of the matter.”

Mueller’s office declined to respond to a query from EFE asking for comment on the story.

Bannon went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify before a closed session of the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The special counsel’s approach to Bannon follows the publication of a book in which the former Trump aide is quoted as criticizing Donald Trump Jr. – the president’s son – for having met in the summer of 2016 with a Russian lawyer purported to have damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In Michael Wolf’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon is said to described Trump Jr.’s actions as “treasonous” and to have predicted that the focus of Mueller’s probe would eventually come down to money laundering.

The president denounced his former chief strategist Bannon after excerpts from the book were published and the billionaires behind right-wing Web site Breitbart News fired Bannon from his position as head of the operation.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved