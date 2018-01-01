

Colombian Authorities Resume Recovery of Bodies after Bridge Collapse



BOGOTA – Emergency organizations resumed work on Tuesday to recover the bodies of five of the nine people killed when a highway bridge under construction collapsed in central Colombia.



“We’re (recovering) the five remaining bodies,” Hector Parrado, with the Guayabetal Fire Department, told Caracol Radio, adding that on Tuesday four bodies were recovered and the eight people injured in the accident were transported to nearby hospitals.



The accident occurred on Tuesday in the Chirajara section of highway connecting Bogota and Villavicencio, the capital of central Meta province. Due to the mountainous terrain along the 120-kilometer (about 75-mile) route, the road includes dozens of bridges and tunnels.



Meanwhile, the president of the National Infrastructure Agency, Dimitri Zaninovich, said that it is not possible to estimate how long the bridge building project will be delayed since new studies must now be undertaken in the wake of the accident, but it had been scheduled for completion by June.



He added that “an investigation has been ordered to learn the causes of (the accident).”



“The project was going well, ahead of schedule, ... we were expecting to finish it in March of this year,” Zaninovich said.



He also said that all contractual and legal stipulations are in place to guarantee that the additional costs created by the accident will be covered.



