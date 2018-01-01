 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Paperwork Problem Delays Mina’s Barça Debut

BARCELONA – New acquisition Yerry Mina will not be able to make his debut with FC Barcelona in this week’s Copa del Rey derby against Espanyol because the final paperwork on his transfer is still pending, the Catalan club said Tuesday.

Barça coach Ernesto Valverde confirmed that the 23-year-old Colombian defender would miss Wednesday’s first leg of the quarterfinal tie.

“Yerry Mina has joined the club very well, with joy. And the players have also been delighted to welcome him, because he will contribute things to the group,” the coach said.

Barça signed Mina last week to a 5½ year contract after agreeing to pay Brazilian club Palmeiras 11.8 million euros ($14 million) for the Colombian.

Mina was Barcelona’s second pickup of the winter transfer window, following star Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, acquired from Liverpool on a contract that includes a 400-million-euro ($481 million) buyout clause.
 

