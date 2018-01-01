 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Saudi Driver Stays in Dakar Rally after Being Banned

BELEN, Argentina – Saudi Mini driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi continued competing in the Dakar Rally on Tuesday after having been banned from the race for going off route during the 8th stage between Uyuni and Tupiza, Bolivia.

Al-Rajhi headed off with the other drivers on the 10th stage, which runs from Salta to Belen, Argentina, even though he was not on the official entry list.

The stage from Salta to Belen covers 797 kilometers (495 miles), of which 373 kilometers (232 miles) are timed.

The Saudi driver was in 26th place in the overall standings in the auto category before being barred from competing.

Al-Rajhi’s best finish was 9th place in the 4th stage of the Dakar Rally.

The 36-year-old Al-Rajhi, who is competing in his third Dakar Rally, was involved in one of the most memorable moments in this year’s rally when he drove too close to the water on a Peruvian beach and was nearly washed away by the surf.
 

