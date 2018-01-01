 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Long Lines in Germany to Buy Sneakers That Double Up as Transport Pass

BERLIN – Hundreds of people in Berlin waited in line for hours early Tuesday in a bid to snatch a pair of limited edition sneakers that double as an annual transport pass.

The sports shoes, made by Adidas in collaboration with the city’s public transport operator BVG, feature a strip of material on the tongue mimicking an annual ticket and cost 180 euros ($220).

An annual transport pass costs around 560 euros.

Some 500 pairs of shoes went on sale Tuesday, according to BVG, while adverts for pairs going for 600 subsequently appeared online.

A group of around 550 people braced the cold temperatures outside Overkill, one of the two outlets selling the garments, in the trendy Kreuzberg neighborhood of Berlin early Tuesday, local media reported.

The icy rain and snow that fell on the capital hours later caused the line to shrink, while those who persevered, some who claimed to have been waiting more than 24 hours, were greeted with breakfast at around 6 am.
 

