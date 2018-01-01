

London Art Fair to Open with Works by Modern, Contemporary Masters



LONDON – Works by some of the world’s most important modern and contemporary artists on Tuesday packed the walls of a design center a day ahead of the opening of the London Art Fair, one of the most important dates on the United Kingdom’s artistic calendar.



The Fair, set to start on Wednesday, gathers all works that transcend ages and mediums, from paintings by the Surrealist master Joan Miro to Grayson Perry’s “Britain Is Best,” an embroidery produced in 2014.



Also included are works by acclaimed creators such as Andy Warhol and Banksy.



The event gathers collectors and visitors alike, all keen to view historic works as well as pieces by newer artists who lead changes in the current market.



The LAF is to run until Sunday and the winner of the Art Projects Artist’s Award, who will receive 2,500 pounds ($3,400) based on their work presented ta the fair, is to be announced later on Tuesday.



