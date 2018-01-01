 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Pope Francis Meets with Chilean President Bachelet and Her Mother

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis had a private meeting Tuesday with President Michele Bachelet in the La Moneda palace’s Blue Hall and was introduced to her 91-year-old mother, Angela Jeria, who was tortured by the military regime that ruled Chile from 1973-1990.

Bachelet, whose term ends in March and will be succeeded by Sebastian Piñera, spoke with the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for about 25 minutes before exchanging gifts.

Francis gave Bachelet a medallion minted to commemorate his visit and depicting Teresa de los Andes and Alberto Hurtado, two Chilean saints.

At the end of the meeting, the pope was introduced to Jeria.

In an address to government officials earlier, Francis congratulated Piñera, saying “he has recently received a mandate from the Chilean people to lead the country over the next four years.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved