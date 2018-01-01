

Del Potro Earns 1st Australian Open Win since 2014 at Tiafoe’s Expense



MELBOURNE, Australia – Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro on Tuesday qualified for the second round of the Australian Open after beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.



Fully recovered from a left-wrist injury, which forced him to undergo several surgeries that sidelined him for months, the 29-year-old needed two hours and 14 minutes to seal his first win in Melbourne since 2014.



Del Potro, world No. 10, is due to meet Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who had a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory over Peter Polansky of Canada.



World No. 5 Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes.



The 24-year-old Austrian is scheduled to square off against US Denis Kudla, who beat his compatriot Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-7 (3-7), 2-6.



Seventh-seeded David Goffin got rid of Germany’s Matthias Bachinger 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 33 minutes.



The 27-year-old Belgian is to play Frenchman Julien Benneteau, who prevailed over Taro Daniel of Japan 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4, 6-1.



