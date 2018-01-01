 
  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

Colombia’s Daily Oil Production Falls in 2017

BOGOTA – Colombia produced an average of 854,121 barrels per day (bpd) of petroleum in 2017, a figure that was down from the average of 885,000 bpd in the prior year, the Energy and Mines Ministry said Tuesday.

Last year’s output, however, “remained above the medium-term budgetary estimate established at 840,000 barrels of crude per day,” the ministry said in a statement.

Natural gas production averaged 908.7 million cubic feet per day in 2017, the ministry said.

In December, Colombia produced an average of 870,328 bpd of oil, up 2.3 percent from November and 3.9 percent from the same month in 2016.

Natural gas production averaged 927.1 million cubic feet per day in December, up 3 percent from November and 6 percent from December 2016.
 

