 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Society (Click here for more)

Czech Crown Jewels Go on Display at Prague Castle

PRAGUE – The Bohemian Crown Jewels used during the coronations of past Czech kings, including an orb, a scepter and the St. Wenceslas Crown, went on display in Prague on Tuesday, offering locals and visitors a rare chance to see them.

The precious royal regalia, among the oldest in Europe, was exhibited to mark the centenary of the Czechoslovak declaration of independence and the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Czech Republic, according to Prague’s official tourism website.

“For the first time, the St. Wenceslas Crown will be exhibited in the way that visitors can admire it from all sides,” the site said. “They will see also the back part of the Crown where there is a sapphire from Sri Lanka.”

Weighing almost 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds), the 22-carat pure gold crown is the oldest item of the crown jewels.

It was made for Charles IV’s coronation in 1347 and subsequently used for the coronations of the Czech kings who followed.

The headpiece features an array of precious stones, including 19 sapphires, 44 spinels, one ruby, 30 emeralds and 20 pearls, according to Prague Castle, which permanently houses the collection.

Displayed alongside the crown were the Royal Apple – an 18-carat fine gold orb weighing 780 grams – and the Royal Scepter, made of the same quality gold as the orb and weighing just over one kilogram.

Both items are believed to have been made in the first half of the 16th century, according to Prague Castle.

The jewels, which are usually displayed every five years, are set to be on show from Jan. 16-23 at Vladislav’s Hall at Prague Castle.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved