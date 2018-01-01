 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Weightlifter Gets 2008 Olympic Silver after Competitors Fail Retests

MADRID – Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentin received on Tuesday a silver medal from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, after improved tests for performance enhancing drugs led to the disqualification of several previous medal-winners whose samples were reanalyzed nearly a decade later.

Valentin came in fifth in Beijing, but after the first, third and fourth-place athletes were disqualified, the International Olympic Committee awarded her the women’s 75 kilogram silver medal.

“The medal comes a little bit late, but it has come,” the Spanish Olympic Committee’s chairman, Alejandro Blanco, said during the ceremony held at its headquarters. “You have become an ambassador for clean sport, no one can stop you,” he added.

Valentin already has a bronze medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics, and a decision is pending on whether she will receive a gold medal from the 2012 Olympics in London.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved