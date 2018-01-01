

Willing to Be Part of Official Discussions for Rohingya Repatriation, UN Says



GENEVA – The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday it was willing to be part of the official talks that have started between the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to the former country.



Over 650,000 members of that Muslim minority, who were living in northwestern Myanmar’s Rakhine state, have arrived in neighboring Bangladesh since August, fleeing a massive armed offensive by the Myanmar security forces.



The UN refugee agency stressed the importance of dialogue between the two governments “at the core of which is the right of refugees to voluntarily return home” and expressed its willingness to be part of those discussions “to ensure that the refugees are heard and their protection guaranteed in Bangladesh and on return in Myanmar.”



Among those rights is to grant Rohingyas citizenship, a condition that Myanmar has historically denied the minority.



In a meeting held during the last two days, the representatives of both governments agreed that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory would be completed within two years of the start of the process.



“In any refugee situation, UNHCR hopes that refugees will be able to return home when they themselves choose to,” UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic told the media.



“Major challenges have to be overcome. These include ensuring that refugees are informed about the situation in their areas of origin and potential return and consulted on their wishes; that their safety is ensured throughout – on departure, in transit and on return; and that the environment in the areas of return is conducive for safe and sustainable return,” he added.



The humanitarian agency’s concern is based, among other things, on the fact that, even a few months after the worst moments of the crisis, Rohinyas continue to flee Myanmar.



According to the International Organization for Migration, some 1,500 Rohingya refugees continue to arrive in Bangladesh every day, which clearly shows that the conditions for their peaceful and safe return are not being met, according to Mahecic.



The UNHCR also reiterated its request to the Myanmar government to authorize access to its partners in Rakhine state to provide support to the Rohingyas who are still there.



