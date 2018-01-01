

Federer Kicks Off Australian Open Title Defense Run Defeating Bedene



MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Roger Federer on Tuesday started his campaign at the Australian Open with an easy 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.



The 36-year-old Swiss star started in a strong fashion winning the first 13 points in a row, taking an hour and 39 minutes to advance into the tournament’s second round.



“My dream was always to play for a long time. Didn’t expect to come back as defending champion but I’ll take it,” Federer said after the match.



“To play in front of a quality crowd like you guys, it was very special,” the 19-time Grand Slam champion added.



In the upcoming round, Federer was set to play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who beat South Korea’s Soon-woo Kwon 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.



In another match, Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych, a former top 10 player, prevailed over Australia’s Alex De Minaur 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.



In the second round, Berdych is scheduled to face Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who overcame Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4.



Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko upset former Australian Open semi-finalist Milos Raonic 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).



This is the first time in eight appearances in Melbourne that Raonic, a former top-10 player, has been defeated in the first round.



