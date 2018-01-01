

Danish Prosecutor Charges Submarine Inventor with Swedish Journalist’s Murder



COPENHAGEN – Denmark’s prosecutor on Tuesday brought criminal homicide charges against an eccentric engineer and inventor who is suspected of having murdered a Swedish journalist aboard his self-built submarine.



The prosecution announced it would ask for a life sentence for Peter Madsen in the upcoming trial, which is set to begin on Mar. 8 and seeks to clarify the circumstances behind the death of Kim Wall, who disappeared last summer after joining Madsen at sea for a feature about his homemade submersible vessel and whose mutilated body parts were later found by police.



“The case is very unusual and extremely gross,” said the case’s prosecutor, Jakob Buch-Jepsen.



Buch-Jepsen acknowledged that the prosecution was still unsure of the exact nature of Wall’s death, although the two main hypotheses involved either strangulation or decapitation.



When Wall’s dismembered torso appeared washed up on a southern Copenhagen beach on Aug. 21, coroners discovered 14 stab wounds in and around her genitals, according to police investigator Jens Moller Jensen.



On Oct. 6, police divers found her decapitated head, legs and clothes at sea inside two plastic bags that also contained a knife.



A saw and her sawed-off arms appeared a short time later.



Madsen at first admitted to dismembering Wall’s corpse but denied killing her, claiming that her death had been accidental and caused by a heavy blow to her head when a hatch fell off the submarine’s tower.



Wall’s skull, however, showed no signs of fractures or blunt trauma to support this explanation.



The inventor, who was marginally known in Denmark for his donation-funded attempts at deep-sea and space exploration with vehicles designed and constructed by himself, then changed his version and said Wall had actually died of carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust gases while he was on deck, adding that he just dismembered her body and threw the parts into Copenhagen’s Koge Bay.



Madsen’s mental health was currently being evaluated by the Danish Forensic Medicine Council.



The prosecution said that if their assessment precluded a life sentence, it would ask for Madsen to remain in indefinitely-extendable custody as he constituted a danger to society.



Wall, 30, was an award-winning international freelance reporter who had been published by major outlets around the world.



