 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Pope Francis Begs Forgiveness from Victims of Child Abuse by Clergy in Chile

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis has pleaded for forgiveness from victims of child abuse at the hands of the clergy in Chile, during his first public speech on his visit to the South American country on Tuesday.

The pontiff had been widely expected to address the scandal ahead of his visit to Chile.

“I cannot express enough the pain and shame I feel due to the irreparable damage caused to children by those in the church,” Francis said during a ceremony at the Moneda presidential palace in the capital Santiago.

The remarks from the head of the Catholic Church were met with applause from the roughly 700 people who had gathered to hear his speech.

Francis said asking for forgiveness was the right thing to do, as was supporting victims and making sure that such crimes were never repeated.

Analysts predicted that Chile would prove a difficult visit for the Argentine in the wake of a slew of child abuse scandals implicating the Chilean Catholic Church and the Vatican.

Ahead of his arrival, Bishop Accountability, an organization that tracks child abuse in the Catholic Church, released a list of 80 priests, clergymen and a nun accused of sexually abusing children in the South American country.

Furthermore, in the southern diocese of Osorno, protesters have called for archbishop Juan Barros to resign for allegedly aiding in the cover-up of child abuse committed by Chilean pedophile priest Fernando Karadima.

Karadima was found guilty by the Vatican in 2011 following an investigation that critics said was long overdue.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved