Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 5 Killed, 45 Wounded in Attack on Market in Northern Afghanistan

KABUL – At least five people were killed and 45 wounded Tuesday in mortar shelling against a crowded market in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, officials said.

The attack was carried out from a nearby area under Taliban control shortly after 11 am on a local market in the Khwaja Sabz Posh District where hundreds of people were shopping, provincial government spokesperson, Javid Baidar, confirmed to EFE.

“Unfortunately five civilians were martyred and 45 others were injured including women and children, who were there for shopping,” he said.

A police official, who requested anonymity, told EFE that the death toll could still increase as some of the wounded were critical.

They have been taken to hospitals to receive medical treatment, he added.

The provincial government spokesperson attributed the attack to Taliban insurgents, who are active in the district, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In July 2017, the Taliban seized control of Kohistan district, also located in the northern Faryab province, for several days before Afghan security forces recovered the district following clashes that caused the death of almost 150 insurgents throughout Afghanistan.

Instability in Afghanistan has been increasing since the NATO military mission ended in Dec. 2014, with the Taliban making progress in controlling larger areas of the country as well as an increase in frequency and scale of attacks in large cities.

Although in the first nine months of last year, the number of civilian deaths dropped 6 percent – the first time it has declined since 2012 – casualties remained “high” at 2,640 while 5,379 people were wounded, according to the United Nations.
 

