Jewish Toddler Who Survived Mumbai Attacks Returns 10 Years Later

NEW DELHI – Eleven-year old Moshe Holtzberg, who had survived the deadly Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 when he was just a toddler, returned Tuesday to the western Indian city amid great media fanfare.

Moshe was two years old when he lost his parents – Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka – in the terror attacks that had killed 166 people.

Terrorists had attacked a train station, a Jewish center called the Nariman House – ran by Moshe’s parents – and several restaurants and hotels, including the iconic Taj Mahal hotel.

After Moshe’s parents were killed, he was sent to Israel to live with his grandparents.

His present visit to Mumbai coincided with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official visit to India that began Sunday.

Moshe is accompanied by his nanny Sandra Samuel, who saved him on the day of the attacks, and on Thursday he will join Netanyahu, when he inaugurates a memorial, dedicated to the victims of the tragedy, at the Jewish center, Nariman House Director Israel Kozlovsky had told the media Monday.

The memorial “will be situated on the top two floors and terrace of the Nariman House,” Kozlovsky said, adding it will have a special memorial dedicated to Moshe’s parents.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu visited the Taj Mahal and was later scheduled to take part in a series of conferences with opinion leaders from across various sectors at the “Raisina Dialogue.”

On Wednesday, Netanyahu will travel to Gujarat, Modi’s home state, where he will visit the house of Mahatma Gandhi and a campus of technological innovation, according to his official agenda.

Modi had met Moshe when he visited Israel in July last year, which was the first visit to the country by an Indian prime minister.
 

