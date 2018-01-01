 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Malaysian Farmers Protest EU Resolution on Palm Oil Production

KUALA LUMPUR – Hundreds of demonstrators, including small-scale farmers and government workers, gathered in central Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to protest a European Parliament resolution on palm oil and deforestation.

The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution in April last year addressing the issue of palm oil production and related deforestation, which recommended increased efforts to protect forests and guarantee the sustainability of the palm oil industry.

The rally, which was called by Faces of Palm Oil, a joint project involving various groups representing Malaysian smallholders, denounced the EU’s proposed “ban” on the palm oil industry.

Over 3.2 million Malaysians rely on the palm oil industry for their livelihoods, according to the group.

Around 500 farmers joined government officials outside the Malaysian Federal Land Development Authority, while another group protested near the EU’s delegation building in Kuala Lumpur, an epa journalist reports.

Dato’ Haji Aliasak Bin Haji Ambia, president of the National Association of Small Holders, one of the groups which organized the protest, has accused the EU of “imposing a ‘Crop Apartheid’ on farmers from the developing world.”

“Rural communities across Malaysia would be devastated by the proposed restriction and thousands would be driven into poverty,” according to a press release by Faces of Palm Oil.

“The Malaysian Government has previously warned that if any ban on palm oil would be implemented by the EU, (it) would take the necessary actions in order to protect the rights and livelihoods of Malaysian smallholders,” the statement added.

The EU delegation in Malaysia, responding to concerns arising from the European Parliament’s recommendations last April, sought to ease those fears in October last year, reminding Malaysians that the resolution was a non-binding recommendation.

The EU’s statement added that despite the “environmental and social risks associated with palm oil production, such as deforestation and biodiversity loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and human rights, health and welfare issues,” the EU had noted that the industry “plays an important role in the economies of producing countries such as Malaysia and that it contributes directly and indirectly to lifting people out of poverty in these countries.”

The EU’s environmental concerns appear to be of little significance to the protest organizers, who have accused Europe of “modern-day colonialism” and of “discriminating against our oil palm smallholders,” members of Faces of Palm Oil said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved