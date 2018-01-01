

Volcano Mayon Spews Lava as Large Eruption Looms in Philippines



MANILA – Mount Mayon, which became active over the weekend in the eastern Philippines, was spewing fountains of lava on Tuesday, while over 15,000 people have been evacuated from the area amid fears of an imminent explosive eruption.



Lava began to flow down from Mount Mayon on Monday night, and on Tuesday had reached up to 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) from the crater, located about 350 kilometers (317 miles) southeast of Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency (PHIVOLCS) reported.



PHIVOLCS maintained the alert level at 3 (critical) on a scale of 5, citing an imminent major volcanic eruption, although it could take days or even weeks to occur.



A total of 15,410 people living within a 6-kilometer radius of the crater, which has been designated as a danger zone, have been evacuated and housed in temporary shelters, schools and sports centers in the region.



The government of the Albay province, where Mount Mayon is located, declared a state of calamity on Tuesday.



This will allow the government to fully mobilize all agencies and resources to respond to emergencies, Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara said in a televised interview.



Despite the danger, the volcano has attracted tourists from other regions during the day hoping to catch a glimpse the rivers of lava flowing down from the volcano.



Mount Mayon, which has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years, convulsed for the first time on Saturday afternoon, emitting gray clouds that left the surrounding area full of ash.



Another two eruptions followed on Sunday, unleashing gray clouds and ashes and leading to a total of 158 rockfalls and led authorities to conduct evacuation operations, as well as cancel flights that would pass by the zone.



Local media reports said residents have also reported loud rumblings and a smell of sulphur emanating from the volcano.



The most powerful eruption in the history of the Philippines and the world’s second largest in the twentieth century was the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in June 1991, which left about 850 people dead and affected about 1 million more, as well as damaged the atmosphere after releasing large amounts of sulphur gas.



The Philippine archipelago, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.



