

Romania Defense Minister Named Interim PM after Political Crisis



BUCHAREST – Romania’s Defense Minister Mihai Fifor was appointed on Tuesday as the country’s interim prime minister after the ruling party forced the previous head of government to resign.



President Klaus Iohannis nominated Fifor as the interim PM, a day after his predecessor Mihai Tudose was forced to resign by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).



Iohannis said that, starting on Wednesday, parties would be called for a round of talks to study who could be named the new PM.



The PSD withdrew backing from Tudose after he tried to force a close ally of the party’s president Liviu Dragnea to resign last week and had already gathered on Tuesday morning to select a possible replacement for him.



Iohannis, of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said he was very concerned with the situation, as this was the second PSD government to have failed since legislative elections held in Dec. 2016.



The previous PM, Sorin Grindeanu, lost a vote of no confidence in June 2017 after widespread protests were sparked by his attempt to pass legislation that would decriminalize corruption among politicians if it involved sums of less than $52,000.



