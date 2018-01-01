 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Romania Defense Minister Named Interim PM after Political Crisis

BUCHAREST – Romania’s Defense Minister Mihai Fifor was appointed on Tuesday as the country’s interim prime minister after the ruling party forced the previous head of government to resign.

President Klaus Iohannis nominated Fifor as the interim PM, a day after his predecessor Mihai Tudose was forced to resign by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Iohannis said that, starting on Wednesday, parties would be called for a round of talks to study who could be named the new PM.

The PSD withdrew backing from Tudose after he tried to force a close ally of the party’s president Liviu Dragnea to resign last week and had already gathered on Tuesday morning to select a possible replacement for him.

Iohannis, of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said he was very concerned with the situation, as this was the second PSD government to have failed since legislative elections held in Dec. 2016.

The previous PM, Sorin Grindeanu, lost a vote of no confidence in June 2017 after widespread protests were sparked by his attempt to pass legislation that would decriminalize corruption among politicians if it involved sums of less than $52,000.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved