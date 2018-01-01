 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Cruises into Australian Open Second Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reached on Tuesday the second round of the Australian Open after beating Jessika Ponchet of France 6-4, 6-3.

Currently ranked world No. 3, Muguruza played with a bandaged right thigh to prevent any further complications in her leg, having withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to leg cramps in her opening match.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was also forced to withdraw from the Sydney International due to these issues, but on Tuesday appeared to have moved past them.

The 23-year-old Muguruza broke Ponchet’s serve four times and conceded her serve only once during the match, which lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Muguruza, a 2017 quarterfinalist in Melbourne, blasted 31 winners past Ponchet, world No. 260.

The Spaniard is set to play against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, world No. 82, who prevailed over China’s Lin Zhu 0-6, 6-0, 8-6.
 

