

At Least 48 Injured in School Bus Crash in Southern Germany



EBERBACH, Germany – A fully-laden school bus on Tuesday crashed into a wall in a small southern German town, leaving 48 people injured, 43 of which were children, police said.



According to a statement put out by local police, the bus rammed at full speed into the exterior wall of an electronics store at 7 am local time for unknown reasons after skidding on a curve in the town of Eberbach, located in the state of Baden-Württenberg, some 525 kilometers (326 miles) to the southwest of Berlin.



“There are 43 children among those injured,” read the statement. “As it stands, 10 people were seriously injured.”



The crash heavily damaged the front of the bus, as could be seen in images captured by an epa photographer at the site.



Police set up a meeting point for families to pick up those children who remained unscathed, as well as a special hotline for concerned relatives.



