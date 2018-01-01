

UNICEF: 520,000 Rohingya Refugee Children at Risk during Monsoon



DHAKA – The health and safety of more than 520,000 Rohingya children in overcrowded camps and informal settlements in Bangladesh will be endangered even more with the approach of the cyclone and monsoon seasons, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned Tuesday.



According to the United Nations agency, tropical cyclones between March and July, and September and December, together with monsoon rains that starts from June, can trigger cholera outbreaks, Hepatitis E and malaria, and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.



“Hundreds of thousands of children are already living in horrific conditions, and they will face an even greater risk of disease, flooding, landslides and further displacement,” UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, Edouard Beigbeder, said in a statement.



According to the UN Inter-Sectoral Coordination Group, some 655,000 Rohingyas, a Muslim minority community not recognized as citizens by Myanmar, have fled to Bangladesh since late August, adding to the more than 300,000 Rohingyas, who were already living in the country.



The current crisis had erupted when the Myanmar army launched an offensive in the Rakhine region in western Myanmar following a series of attacks on government post by Rohingya rebels on Aug. 25.



The United Nations and various human rights organizations have said there is clear evidence of rights abuses in Myanmar.



The UN high commissioner for Human Rights had also described the situation in Rakhine as ethnic cleansing.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Myanmar announced Tuesday they have reached an agreement that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years from the date it begins.



