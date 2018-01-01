 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

UNICEF: 520,000 Rohingya Refugee Children at Risk during Monsoon

DHAKA – The health and safety of more than 520,000 Rohingya children in overcrowded camps and informal settlements in Bangladesh will be endangered even more with the approach of the cyclone and monsoon seasons, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned Tuesday.

According to the United Nations agency, tropical cyclones between March and July, and September and December, together with monsoon rains that starts from June, can trigger cholera outbreaks, Hepatitis E and malaria, and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are already living in horrific conditions, and they will face an even greater risk of disease, flooding, landslides and further displacement,” UNICEF representative in Bangladesh, Edouard Beigbeder, said in a statement.

According to the UN Inter-Sectoral Coordination Group, some 655,000 Rohingyas, a Muslim minority community not recognized as citizens by Myanmar, have fled to Bangladesh since late August, adding to the more than 300,000 Rohingyas, who were already living in the country.

The current crisis had erupted when the Myanmar army launched an offensive in the Rakhine region in western Myanmar following a series of attacks on government post by Rohingya rebels on Aug. 25.

The United Nations and various human rights organizations have said there is clear evidence of rights abuses in Myanmar.

The UN high commissioner for Human Rights had also described the situation in Rakhine as ethnic cleansing.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Myanmar announced Tuesday they have reached an agreement that the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees on Bangladeshi territory will be completed within two years from the date it begins.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved