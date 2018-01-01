

Czech PM Faces Fresh Setback as Lawmakers Block Government Investiture



VIENNA – The Czech government led by billionaire populist candidate Andrej Babis had its investiture bid rejected on Tuesday by 116 of the 200 lower chamber lawmakers, spelling a fresh setback for a formation hampered by allegations of fraud.



The prime minister, the focus of a European Union subsidy fraud scandal, could only count on the support of his ANO party in parliament, as had been widely predicted by analysts ahead of the session.



Babis was now expected to withdraw his proposed government, allowing the country’s president Milos Zeman to once again order the business magnate to form an executive.



In an announcement last week, Zeman said he would give Babis another chance should his latest efforts collapse.



Earlier, a commission recommended lifting Babis’ parliamentary immunity so that Czech police could press charges for suspected EU subsidy fraud related to an alleged manipulation of an agricultural property in 2007 that saw his own business, Agrofest, illegally benefit from 2 million euros ($2.29 million) in funds.



In a surprise move before Tuesday’s parliamentary session commenced, Babis and his right-hand-man Jaroslav Faltýnek said they would themselves request that the commission withdraw immunity so that the ANO leader could clear his name in court.



The PM has repeatedly dismissed the claims as politically motivated, while the status of his immunity would be revealed imminently.



He was previously stripped of that parliamentary privilege in May 2017, when his scandal-hit role as finance minister came to an abrupt end.



The EU’s fraud office OLAF was investigating the case.



As well as presiding over an agricultural and chemical business empire, the controversial Babis, who has been dubbed the Czech Donald Trump, is the second richest man in the Czech Republic and owns two important national newspapers, three TV channels and two radio stations.



