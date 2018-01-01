 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
  HOME | World

Leading Kosovo Serb Politician Fatally Shot Outside His Party HQ

BELGRADE – A leading Kosovo Serb politician has been fatally shot outside his party offices in Mitrovica, a restive Serb-held city in the north of Kosovo, Serbian state TV reported on Tuesday.

Oliver Ivanovic, 64, was gunned down by unknown assailants as he arrived at his SDP party headquarters just after 8 am and was later pronounced dead by medical staff at Mitrovica Hospital.

Serbian state TV said he was shot five times in the chest and that police had cordoned off the crime scene.

The Serb politician, who previously served as head of the Serbian government’s ministry for Kosovan affairs, had been sentenced to nine years in jail after being found guilty of war crimes by a specialized European Union court, although an appeals court in Kosovo’s capital had overturned the ruling and ordered a fresh trial.

He allegedly ordered the killing of ethnic Albanians in 1999 during the Kosovo war.

Albanians comprise the majority of Kosovo’s population.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that was never fully recognized by Belgrade, which has maintained it is an autonomous region of the country.

Northern Mitrovica has a majority Serb population and has been administered independently from the rest of Kosovo as per the currently pending EU initiative to create the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo.
 

