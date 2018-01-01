 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 2 Killed after Explosion Destroys Apartment Buildings in Belgium

BRUSSELS – At least two people have died after an explosion destroyed three apartment buildings in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police reported on Tuesday.

The blast, which rocked Paardenmarkt street late Monday, injured 14 others, one of whom was in critical condition.

“Police confirm: two more victims found under the rubble, both deceased. Victims not yet identified. Investigation into the cause of the explosion ongoing,” Antwerp police tweeted.

No official confirmation has been yet given about the cause of the explosion, but police have ruled out terrorism.

Three apartment buildings collapsed onto a pizzeria and seven other neighboring buildings were damaged.

The explosion occurred just 100 feet away from a 19th-century Neo-Gothic church.

Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed firefighters crowded around the shell of the buildings, which were hollowed out by the blast.

Antwerp’s mayor, Bart de Wever, said on Twitter that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“Antwerp will support you,” he said.

Paardenmarkt is a busy street located near several university buildings and has many student apartments.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved