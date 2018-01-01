

At Least 2 Killed after Explosion Destroys Apartment Buildings in Belgium



BRUSSELS – At least two people have died after an explosion destroyed three apartment buildings in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police reported on Tuesday.



The blast, which rocked Paardenmarkt street late Monday, injured 14 others, one of whom was in critical condition.



“Police confirm: two more victims found under the rubble, both deceased. Victims not yet identified. Investigation into the cause of the explosion ongoing,” Antwerp police tweeted.



No official confirmation has been yet given about the cause of the explosion, but police have ruled out terrorism.



Three apartment buildings collapsed onto a pizzeria and seven other neighboring buildings were damaged.



The explosion occurred just 100 feet away from a 19th-century Neo-Gothic church.



Images by an epa photographer on the ground showed firefighters crowded around the shell of the buildings, which were hollowed out by the blast.



Antwerp’s mayor, Bart de Wever, said on Twitter that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.



“Antwerp will support you,” he said.



Paardenmarkt is a busy street located near several university buildings and has many student apartments.



