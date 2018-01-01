

Japanese City on Alert over Sale of Deadly Fugu Fish



TOKYO – A Japanese city in central Japan has issued an emergency alert after a local supermarket had sold five packages of fugu fish that contain liver, a highly toxic and fatal part.



The supermarket in Gamagori city in central Japan sold five packages of the product on Monday, of which only three have been recovered, prompting authorities to activate the broadcast warning system, a local government spokesperson told EFE on Tuesday.



The Gamagori residents have been warned not to consume any product packaged under the name of “blowfish for stew or boil” and to return them to the supermarket as soon as possible.



The spokesperson said local authorities are questioning the supermarket, and added that the only measure currently taken is to issue an alert for the people to withdraw the product.



A buyer of the product was the first person who raised the alarm and informed the public health center in the city that the packages contained liver, a part of the animal that, together with the ovaries and the skin, contains a paralyzing poison that can lead to suffocation and death.



The blowfish – also known as fugu – is considered a delicacy in Japan, where chefs, who require a permission to use the product, prepare it raw in thin fillets or lightly boiled during the winter months.



