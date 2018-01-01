 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain, Japan Reaffirm Bilateral Ties to Mark 150th Anniversary

TOKYO – Spain’s defense minister and Japan’s junior foreign minister met in Tokyo on Tuesday and reaffirmed their commitment to improve and extend cooperation at various levels, including defense, to mark the 150th year of bilateral ties.

Maria Dolores de Cospedal – who described her first official visit to Japan as very positive – met Masahisa Sato in Tokyo as part of a celebration of long diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Sato said Japan hoped to further deepen mutual cooperation across different areas, including defense, through bilateral commemorative events and visits by top officials.

The meeting came hours before Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis and Japan’s second junior foreign minister, Kazuyuki Nakane, were to officially inaugurate a ceremony to mark the event in Madrid.

Meanwhile, back in Tokyo, Sato underlined the importance of reinforcing Japan’s cooperation with Spanish speaking countries.

Later, Cospedal and Sato held a closed door meeting in which they discussed the Korean crisis and called for more pressure on North Korea to abandon its weapons program, diplomatic sources told EFE.

Cospedal is due to leave Tokyo on Tuesday for South Korea, where on Wednesday she will visit the Demilitarized Zone, the border between the two Koreas, and meet with her South Korean counterpart, Song Yong-moo, in Seoul.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved