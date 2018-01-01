

Spain, Japan Reaffirm Bilateral Ties to Mark 150th Anniversary



Spain's defense minister and Japan's junior foreign minister met in Tokyo on Tuesday and reaffirmed their commitment to improve and extend cooperation at various levels, including defense, to mark the 150th year of bilateral ties.



Maria Dolores de Cospedal – who described her first official visit to Japan as very positive – met Masahisa Sato in Tokyo as part of a celebration of long diplomatic ties between the two countries.



During the meeting, Sato said Japan hoped to further deepen mutual cooperation across different areas, including defense, through bilateral commemorative events and visits by top officials.



The meeting came hours before Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis and Japan’s second junior foreign minister, Kazuyuki Nakane, were to officially inaugurate a ceremony to mark the event in Madrid.



Meanwhile, back in Tokyo, Sato underlined the importance of reinforcing Japan’s cooperation with Spanish speaking countries.



Later, Cospedal and Sato held a closed door meeting in which they discussed the Korean crisis and called for more pressure on North Korea to abandon its weapons program, diplomatic sources told EFE.



Cospedal is due to leave Tokyo on Tuesday for South Korea, where on Wednesday she will visit the Demilitarized Zone, the border between the two Koreas, and meet with her South Korean counterpart, Song Yong-moo, in Seoul.



