Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Djokovic Makes Victorious Comeback at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday made a strong comeback to defeat the United States’ Donald Young 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open.

After more than six months on the sidelines due to an elbow injury, the current world No. 14 needed only one hour and 51 minutes to earn his third career win over Young in as many matches.

The easy win shows how Djokovic’s elbow injury, which forced him to end his 2017 season in July, seems to be a thing of the past.

In his bid for his seventh Australian Open title, Djokovic is scheduled to take on Gael Monfils of France in the second round.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, had to sweat a little more to earn a place in the second round.

The 20-year-old Zverev defeated Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Zverev, a two-time ATP Masters champion, is scheduled to play against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany, who defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in straight sets.

Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka had a victorious comeback after undergoing surgery last season.

The 2014 Australian Open champion defeated Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).

Wawrinka is set to play the Tennys Sandgren of the US in the second round.
 

