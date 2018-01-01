

Hong Kong Court Postpones Verdict on Appeal by Umbrella Revolution Leaders



HONG KONG – The Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal postponed on Tuesday its decision on an appeal filed by three student leaders of the so-called “Umbrella Revolution” pro-democracy protests against the prison sentences handed down to them last year.



The court postponed the decision without specifying a date, and extended the bail of the three leaders, Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, who were found guilty of leading large scale street protests which mobilized thousands of citizens in Hong Kong in 2014.



During Tuesday’s appearance, the defendants’ lawyers appealed to the judge on the grounds that they had already received custodial and community service sentences.



All three were given sentenced to community service in 2016 for leading clashes between protestors and police in front of the Chief Executive’s office and the parliament, during the “Umbrella Revolution,” which also involved a 79-day long occupation of city streets.



A petition by the Hong Kong government, which considered the punishments too lenient, led to a new ruling on Aug. 17, which sentenced the leaders to between six and eight months in prison.



After being granted bail last year, this latest appeal was the last chance for the three defendants to avoid returning to jail.



Joshua Wong – the youngest and best known leader of the movement – was set to return to the court on Wednesday for another case related to the protests.



“It’s hard for me to be totally optimistic since I still need to face another court case verdict tomorrow at the High Court,” Wong said on Tuesday.



At Wednesday’s trial, Wong and 15 other pro-democracy protestors are accused of contempt of court for opposing the clearance of an area in the Mong Kok district that was taken over by protestors, in November 2014.



