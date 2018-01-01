 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

A Wallaby Hops Through Traffic on Sydney Harbour Bridge

SYDNEY – A wallaby hopped along the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tuesday before rush hour taking drivers by surprise.

New South Wales Police said in a statement that they had to intervene after receiving an unexpected call about a wayward wallaby on the famous steel arch bridge across Sydney Harbour.

The wallaby was finally captured after it had hopped across and exited onto Cahill Expressway then to Macquarie Street, according to the statement.

Police captured the animal, which is native to Australia and New Guinea, near the Conservatorium of Music before taking it to the Taronga Wildlife Hospital in Sydney, where it was examined by a vet.

“The swamp wallaby remains in a stable condition at Taronga Wildlife Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. At this stage, it doesn’t appear to have any serious injuries, however, it will be carefully assessed over the next 24-48 hours,” Taronga’s Senior Veterinarian Larry Vogelnest said in a statement by the zoo.

“As with all wildlife brought into our care, our hope is that the wallaby will be able to be released back into the wild. An assessment will be made on the best location for this release in due course,” he added.

The police believe the animal reached the bridge from a golf course north of Sydney.
 

