Latin American Herald Tribune
Xi, Trump Discuss North Korea, Trade on Phone

BEIJING – The Presidents of China and the United States discussed on Tuesday the diplomatic progress on the Korean peninsula and their differences over trade, in a phone conversation, official Chinese media reported.

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump exchanged their views about the recent improvement in the diplomatic situation on the Korean peninsula and pledged to strengthen cooperation and communication.

The Chinese president said all sides should make joint efforts to keep up the hard-won momentum and create conditions to restart talks.

Xi also highlighted that economic and trade cooperation between China and the US has brought concrete benefits to both sides, so that they should use constructive methods to solve their differences, by further opening their markets to each other.

Trump expressed a willingness to work with China to properly manage economic and trade ties, Chinese state media reported.

The discussion came at a time of reduced tension between the two Koreas and after repeated reports and leaks in the US have suggested that the Trump administration might harden its trade policy towards China.

China’s trade surplus with the US grew 13 percent in 2017 – the first year of Trump’s presidency – to reach 1.87 trillion yuan ($288 billion), according to official data releases in Beijing on Friday.
 

