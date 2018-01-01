

North Korean Ghost Ship with 7 Bodies Washes Ashore in Japan



TOKYO – Japanese authorities recovered seven corpses, allegedly of North Korean fishermen, as another ghost ship from the country washed ashore along the western coast of Japan, the police said Tuesday.



The fishing boat was discovered on Jan. 10 along the Kanazawa coast, although authorities could only inspect the boat Monday owing to strong currents, a local police spokesperson told EFE.



Although the corpses could not be identified, the police believe them to be of North Korean fishermen, since the wooden boat was carrying a badge with a picture of Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea.



Apart from the seven highly decomposed bodies, the authorities also found an eighth corpse nearby, although its origin or identity has not been established yet, according to the spokesperson.



In 2017, 104 North Korean ghost ships with a total of 35 corpses, had washed ashore in Japan.



Some experts believe tougher economic sanctions against North Korea owing to its repeated weapons tests, along with a bad winter harvest, might have led the fishermen to venture away from North Korean waters in search of a good seafood catch.



