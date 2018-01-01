 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 17,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Verdasco Heads to Second Round of Australian Open after Beating Bautista

MELBOURNE, Australia – Spaniard Fernando Verdasco advanced to the second round of the Australian Open by defeating compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 7-5, 7-5 on Tuesday in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Verdasco kicked off the game and quickly gained advantage in the first set against Bautista, who then wasted his serve and failed to win the second set although he initially had 5-4 in his favor.

In the third set, Bautista, who had just won the Auckland tournament earlier in January against Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro, could not sustain the advantage he initially achieved and lost to Verdasco.

In the second round of the tournament, Verdasco will compete with German Maximilian Marterer, who also defeated his compatriot Cedrik-Marcel Stebe by 6-0, 6-3 and 6-4 on Tuesday.
 

