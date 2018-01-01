HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Detroit Motor Show Opens Showing Competition between Sedans and Trucks



DETROIT – The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) officially began on Monday in Detroit with many auto manufacturers, mostly Asian and European companies, trying to respond to a market increasingly dominated by pickup trucks and SUVs by introducing their new sedans.



Kia launched the third generation of its all-new Forte compact sedan, with its designs inspired by the company’s luxury grand tourer Stinger.



Kia has not been the only manufacturer that is betting on saloons despite the fact that a majority of consumers are now opting for the practicality of all-wheel drive SUVs.



Toyota, for its part, debuted on Monday the new edition of its flagship sedan Avalon, with a sports-car design almost similar to Toyota’s luxury division Lexus.



Meanwhile, the German manufacturer Volkswagen (VW), which is in full recovery of its sales in the US after experiencing a bump in 2016 and 2017 caused by the scandal of the manipulated software in their diesel engine cars, debuted in Detroit its best selling sedan, the all-new Jetta.



The new Jetta will continue to be equipped with the turbocharged 1.4-liter and 150-horsepower engine but will now be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, or a six-speed manual one.



The new Hyundai Veloster 2019, a five-door sport compact with a more aggressive and muscular design, also attracted much attention at the NAIAS, as the model offers different engine options: the base model with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder 147 horsepower engine or the top-line model featuring a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 201 horsepower.



The winners of the 2018 North American Car and Truck of the Year were also announced on Monday at the 2018 NAIAS auto show in Detroit.



Honda’s Accord won the NAIAS Car of the Year Award, while Volvo’s XC60 won the SUV segment and Lincoln’s Navigator won the title for pickup trucks.



DETROIT – The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) officially began on Monday in Detroit with many auto manufacturers, mostly Asian and European companies, trying to respond to a market increasingly dominated by pickup trucks and SUVs by introducing their new sedans.Kia launched the third generation of its all-new Forte compact sedan, with its designs inspired by the company’s luxury grand tourer Stinger.Kia has not been the only manufacturer that is betting on saloons despite the fact that a majority of consumers are now opting for the practicality of all-wheel drive SUVs.Toyota, for its part, debuted on Monday the new edition of its flagship sedan Avalon, with a sports-car design almost similar to Toyota’s luxury division Lexus.Meanwhile, the German manufacturer Volkswagen (VW), which is in full recovery of its sales in the US after experiencing a bump in 2016 and 2017 caused by the scandal of the manipulated software in their diesel engine cars, debuted in Detroit its best selling sedan, the all-new Jetta.The new Jetta will continue to be equipped with the turbocharged 1.4-liter and 150-horsepower engine but will now be coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, or a six-speed manual one.The new Hyundai Veloster 2019, a five-door sport compact with a more aggressive and muscular design, also attracted much attention at the NAIAS, as the model offers different engine options: the base model with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder 147 horsepower engine or the top-line model featuring a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 201 horsepower.The winners of the 2018 North American Car and Truck of the Year were also announced on Monday at the 2018 NAIAS auto show in Detroit.Honda’s Accord won the NAIAS Car of the Year Award, while Volvo’s XC60 won the SUV segment and Lincoln’s Navigator won the title for pickup trucks. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

