Belgian Police Rule Out Terrorism in Antwerp Blast



ANTWERP, Belgium – As many as 20 people were hurt on Monday in an explosion that had no connection to terrorism, Belgian police said.



Two of the injured were badly hurt, Antwerp police said.



They said that first responders pulled seven people from under the rubble of three structures in the city’s Paardenmarkt area.



Antwerp’s mayor, Bart de Wever, said on Twitter that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.



“Antwerp will support you,” the mayor tweeted.