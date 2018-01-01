 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Peru

Spanish Police Aid Probe of Spaniard’s Disappearance in Peru

MADRID – Two detectives from Spain’s National Police are in Peru to collaborate in the investigation of the disappearance of a Spanish woman who is presumed dead.

The officers have been working alongside Peruvian police for the last week, the head of the National Police Specialized and Violent Crimes Unit, Maria Marcos, told EFE.

The family of Nathaly Salazar last heard from her on Jan. 1 and reported her missing a week later.

Salazar disappeared during an excursion in the southern region of Cuzco, where she planned to ride on a zipline overlooking the Sacred Valley of the Incas.

The owner of the zipline and one of his employees are in custody after telling police that Salazar was killed in an accident and that they hurled her body into the Urubamba River.

The focus of the probe now is on finding the body.
 

