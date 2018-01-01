 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Car Leader Sainz Penalized 10 Minutes in Dakar Rally

SALTA, Argentina – Officials of the Dakar Rally 2018 imposed a 10-minute time penalty Monday on Spain’s Carlos Sainz (Peugeot), the leader in the car category, for a purported collision with Dutch quad racer Kees Koolen.

With the penalty, Sainz’s lead over Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) is reduced to 56 minutes, 37 seconds, as the competitors prepare for Tuesday’s 10th stage.

The incident took place Saturday during Stage 7, from La Paz to Uyuni, Bolivia.

Officials ruled on Koolen’s complaint after hearing from the parties on Monday, which turned into a rest day after Stage 9 was suspended due to bad weather.

Sainz, 55, insists that he “didn’t hit any quads” on Saturday’s route.

“I saw that he (Koolen) saw me and that he went off the road. I accelerated, and when, I did I noticed he lost control because there was a lot of mud. Then he came back onto the road and I miraculously avoided him. I was very close, but I didn’t touch him,” the Spaniard said.

The director of Peugeot Sport, Bruno Famin, said the team would appeal the ruling.

“We are going to say that we are going to appeal the decision in the next hour,” he said.

Famin complained of a lack of evidence and said the allegation was simply a matter of Koolen’s word against Sainz’s.

The Peugeot team boss went on to raise the possibility that the penalty could make it impossible to determine the winner of the Dakar car segment for months.

The rally has five stages to go.
 

