

Antetokounmpo, Bledsoe Lead Bucks to 104-95 Win over Wizards



WASHINGTON – Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 23 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-95 road victory Monday afternoon over the Washington Wizards.



In a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee in the United States capital pitting two Eastern Conference teams with playoff ambitions, the Bucks (23-20) gradually increased their narrow first-half lead over the final two quarters, largely by stymieing Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.



Wall exploded for 16 points in the first quarter and had scored 22 by the end of the first half, while Beal scored 13 points over the first two quarters.



But the home team’s top two scorers this season combined for just 11 points in the second half as the Bucks held the Wizards (25-19) to only 44 points overall.



Wall finished with 27 points, but just three of them came in the fourth quarter; Beal finished the game with 19 points but scored his last bucket with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter.



The Bucks’ stars, meanwhile, got better offensively as the game wore on.



Antetokounmpo, who grabbed a game-high 20 rebounds, scored most of his 27 points in the second half, while Bledsoe started quietly before scoring 19 points over the final two quarters.



In other action Monday, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons 118-107, the Philadelphia 76ers topped the Toronto Raptors 117-111, the Atlanta Hawks surprised the San Antonio Spurs 102-99, the New York Knicks cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 119-104 and the Chicago Bulls stopped the red-hot Miami Heat 119-111.



