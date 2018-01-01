 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

One Man Dies in Protests Demanding Resignation of Guatemala President

GUATEMALA CITY – A 48-year-old man died on Monday during one of the protests of thousands of farmworkers in various regions of Guatemala demanding the resignation of President Jimmy Morales, organizers of the march reported.

The man, identified as Antonio Cruz Jimenez, died when a large truck ran into a group of demonstrators who were blocking a highway in the southeastern province of Jutiapa, the CODECA farmworkers committee said.

Truckdriver Ramiro Miranda, 32, was grabbed and beaten by the demonstrators, but agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) rescued him and took him to the police station in the town of El Progreso in the like-named province.

In a brief message on its Facebook page, CODECA lamented the death of Jimenez and proclaimed him “the first martyr to give his life for a Guatemala without corruption,” since he was run over “while taking part in the protest against the corruption pact.”

According to that message, thousands of farmworkers are carrying out demonstrations in the provinces of Jutiapa, Izabal, Quiche, Suchitepequez and Retalhuleu, among others, to demand Morales’s resignation because of his “incapacity” for governing, and the resignations of many members of Congress for their “pact of corruption.”

The farmworkers also demand the nationalization of electric power in Guatemala.

During 2017, CODECA set up a number of blockades also to demand the resignation of the president and the 107 lawmakers out of a total in Congress of 158 who protected his immunity after being accused of the crime of illicit electoral financing.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved