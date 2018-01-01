 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Betis Beats Leganes 3-2 to Remain in Chase for Europe

SEVILLE, Spain – Real Betis, still euphoric after its recent win over cross-town rivals Sevilla, defeated Leganes 3-2 on Monday to vault into seventh place in La Liga half-way through the 2017-2018 season.

The result leaves Betis just two points behind Sevilla, which currently occupy the final European berth.

The hosts made an aggressive start and took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Cristian Tello’s goal.

Leganes tried to respond and midfielder Darko Brasanac would have gotten the equalizer in the 37th minute if not for a fine stop by Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

Three minutes later, Joaquin Sanchez beat visiting keeper Ivan Cuellar to make it 2-0 for the home side, but Gerard Gumbau clawed one back for Leganes in the final minute of the first half, catching Adan napping with a shot from distance.

Leganes carried that energy over into the second period and got themselves on level terms with a goal in the 71st minute by Javier Eraso.

Determined not to leave points on the pitch, the hosts went on the attack and their chance came in the 83rd minute when Leganes forward Nordin Amrabat was called for hand ball in the box, setting up late substitute Ruben Castro to convert from the spot to make it 3-2.
 

