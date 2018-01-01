 
  HOME | Mexico

Arctic Air Bringing Chilly Conditions to Northern, Central Mexico

MEXICO CITY – A mass of Arctic air is bringing freezing temperatures to northern and central Mexico, along with chill wind gusts in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, in southern Oaxaca state, Mexico’s National Weather Service (SMN) reported Monday.

“It is forecast that on Monday morning a polar air mass will keep temperatures very low to freezing ... in the north, northeast, east and central portions of the Mexican Republic, as well as ... (bringing wind) gusts above 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec,” the SMN said in a bulletin.

On Monday afternoon, the forecast is for the cold air to begin to moderate, with temperatures rising gradually across most of the country.

Minimum temps below -5 C (23 F) are anticipated in the mountains of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Durango, Zacatecas, Hidalgo, Mexico and Tlaxcala states.

Low temperatures between 0 and -5 C (32 to 23 F) are expected in the mountains of the states of Baja California, Sonora, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Veracruz, Puebla, Morelos, Michoacan, Oaxaca and in Mexico City.

Temperatures of 0 to 5 C (32 to 41 F) are expected in the southern state of Chiapas.

The SMN predicts that a new cold front will move into northern Mexico on Monday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rainstorms to several northern states.

The weather service advised the public to take precautions and be careful driving in foggy conditions.

On Sunday, Civil Protection authorities in Mexico City declared a red alert for low temperatures in six districts and an orange alert in 10 others.
 

