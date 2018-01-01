 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Brazil’s Pele Says He’s on the Mend

RIO DE JANEIRO – Retired soccer great Pele, lately confined to a wheelchair, moved with the aid of a walker on Monday at an event to kick off the Rio de Janeiro league season.

“Before coming here I was arguing with my adviser whether I did it with the aid of the walker or of a companion, and I said to him: ‘if this is the first time God gives me new slippers, why not show them’,” the 77-year-old icon said to applause.

The man who led Brazil to three World Cup titles has been plagued by health problems since 2012, undergoing a succession of surgeries on his hip, leg and spine over the past 2½ years.

In October, Pele cited health reasons for skipping the premier of a film about his life, while last month in Moscow he used a wheelchair when he took part in the draw for the 2018 World Cup.

But he was upbeat about his condition during Monday’s event in Rio de Janeiro.

“I am well. I want, first of all, to thank God. I received many good wishes for recuperation from various places in the world and everybody sent me strength to help me recover my energy,” Pele said.

Though a seat was provided for him, Pele chose to remain on his feet throughout his remarks.
 

