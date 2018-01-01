HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Lead Singer of Irish Band The Cranberries Dead at 46



DUBLIN – Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of Irish pop rock band The Cranberries, has died in London, her publicist said Monday in a statement. She was 46.



The statement said the artist died “suddenly” while in the United Kingdom’s capital for a recording session, adding that “no further details are available at this time.”



“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”



Fronted by the charismatic O’Riordan, The Cranberries achieved international stardom in the early 1990s with hits such as “Zombie,” “Dreams” and “Linger” and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.



The band took a hiatus in 2003 but reunited six years later for a year-long world tour and then released their sixth studio album, “Roses,” in 2012.



Last year, the band released an unplugged album titled “Something Else” that featured a selection of old hits re-recorded with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, as well as three new songs.



The Cranberries announced last May that they would have to cut short their European tour and also cancel a planned series of concerts in North America, saying that O’Riordan was struggling with back problems.



A native of the southwestern Irish city of Limerick, O’Riordan also released two solo albums, 2007’s “Are You Listening?” and 2009’s “No Baggage.”



