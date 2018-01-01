

Two Arrested for Mayor’s Slaying in Mexico



MEXICO CITY – Two men were arrested for the murder three months ago of the mayor of the central Mexican town of Huitzilan de Serdan, the Puebla state Attorney General’s Office said Monday.



Mayor Manuel Hernandez Pasio and his bodyguard were killed in October.



The suspects, identified only as Pablo Daniel N. and Cristian N., were apprehended in Chalco, a town in neighboring Mexico state.



Authorities caught the accused killers thanks to a combination of intelligence work, forensic evidence and witness interviews, the Puebla AG Office said.



Pasio and his bodyguard were found fatally shot on a road in Xochitlan, Puebla. The mayor’s body was left alongside the SUV the men were traveling in, while the bodyguard was bundled inside the luggage compartment.



Pasio was elected mayor of Huitzilan de Serdan in 2014.



