 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuelan Authorities Break Up Anti-Government Group Led by Police Officer

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities broke up on Monday the group headed by police officer Oscar Perez, who is accused of staging a “terrorist attack” on the Supreme Court, in an operation in which at least five members of the group died, the Interior Ministry announced.

“The members of this terrorist cell who engaged in armed resistance were killed and five criminals were captured and arrested,” the Venezuelan government said on state-run VTV television.

Two police officers also died in the operation and five others were “seriously wounded,” according to the government communique.

The statement, which provided no further details about the people arrested or the members of the group who were killed, said that the officers who died were “treacherously attacked” by the group.

“They were strongly dug in with high-caliber weaponry ... (and) opened fire on the officers tasked with their capture and tried to blow up a vehicle loaded with explosives,” said the Interior Ministry, adding that the group was planning to detonate “car bombs in public places.”

Perez, who became publicly known in July 2017 when, amid anti-government protests, dropped several grenades – the government said – from a police helicopter onto two government buildings in Caracas, reported on Monday morning that the authorities had located him after more than six months on the run.

He posted a series of videos on Instagram in which he said that the authorities had him and the group of people accompanying him surrounded.

In several of the videos, Perez said that he wanted to surrender, but he said that the police had not stopped firing on him and the group despite his willingness to give up.

In his last video, Perez can be seen with smudges or stains – apparently blood – on his face and shouting “We’re going to give up, stop shooting!”

Perez said in the last video that some members of his group had been wounded.

In other videos, he said that the security forces told him that they wanted to kill him and that they didn’t want him to surrender. He also addressed his children to tell them that what he had done was for them and for “all the children” in Venezuela.

He also called for humanitarian and international help for Venezuela, given its current situation, and exhorted his fellow citizens to take to the streets, saying that “it’s the only way out” of the country’s dilemma.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved