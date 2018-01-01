 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 16,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

NGO: Israel Let 50% Fewer Palestinians Exit Gaza Last Year

JERUSALEM – Israel’s application of a more restrictive policy on issuance of exit permits led last year to a 50 percent drop in the number of Palestinians allowed to leave the Gaza Strip, an Israeli NGO said Monday.

The monthly average departures through the Erez Crossing dropped to 6,000 in 2017, compared with more than 12,000 in 2016, the Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement said.

“Throughout 2017, new or intensified measures further restricted travel to and from Gaza, making last year the worst for access since 2014,” the center said in a report.

Those measures, according to the center, were “introduced with little to no justification provided as to their purpose and, it appears, no consideration of the impact they would have on the lives of Gaza’s residents.”

The changes included an increase since May of the time it took to process “non-urgent” permits, such as those for trade, from 23 working days to 50-70 business days.

“According to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee, as of December 2017, there were only 551 valid trader permits, a drop of 85 percent compared with 3,500-3,700 trader permits valid in late 2015,” the report stated.

Citing data from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Gisha said that as of September 2017, more than 16,000 requests for exit permits had received no response.

The NGO also condemned the increase of the “frequency and intensity” of interrogations of Palestinians crossing to Israel in recent years.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, when the Islamist group Hamas, winners of the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, expelled the Palestinian National Authority from the strip after thwarting an armed attempt by Fatah to take control of the territory.

On current trends, Gaza is likely to become “unlivable” by 2020, the United Nations said last July in a report.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved