

NGO: Israel Let 50% Fewer Palestinians Exit Gaza Last Year



JERUSALEM – Israel’s application of a more restrictive policy on issuance of exit permits led last year to a 50 percent drop in the number of Palestinians allowed to leave the Gaza Strip, an Israeli NGO said Monday.



The monthly average departures through the Erez Crossing dropped to 6,000 in 2017, compared with more than 12,000 in 2016, the Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement said.



“Throughout 2017, new or intensified measures further restricted travel to and from Gaza, making last year the worst for access since 2014,” the center said in a report.



Those measures, according to the center, were “introduced with little to no justification provided as to their purpose and, it appears, no consideration of the impact they would have on the lives of Gaza’s residents.”



The changes included an increase since May of the time it took to process “non-urgent” permits, such as those for trade, from 23 working days to 50-70 business days.



“According to the Palestinian Civil Affairs Committee, as of December 2017, there were only 551 valid trader permits, a drop of 85 percent compared with 3,500-3,700 trader permits valid in late 2015,” the report stated.



Citing data from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Gisha said that as of September 2017, more than 16,000 requests for exit permits had received no response.



The NGO also condemned the increase of the “frequency and intensity” of interrogations of Palestinians crossing to Israel in recent years.



Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, when the Islamist group Hamas, winners of the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections, expelled the Palestinian National Authority from the strip after thwarting an armed attempt by Fatah to take control of the territory.



On current trends, Gaza is likely to become “unlivable” by 2020, the United Nations said last July in a report.



