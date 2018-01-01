

French Referee Suspended for Kicking Player during Match



PARIS – The French soccer federation suspended on Monday a referee for kicking a player during a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes.



Tony Chapron was unintentionally knocked down by Nantes defender Diego Carlos on Sunday, and thinking the player had deliberately pushed him, Chapron struck out with his leg while lying on the ground before sending the Brazilian player off with a second yellow card.



The French soccer federation announced “the withdrawal of M. Tony Chapron (...) until further notice” and said that the referee would face a hearing of the disciplinary committee.



Chapron apologized Monday in a statement sent to French news agency AFP.



“During the Nantes-PSG match I was barged by Nantes player Diego Carlos. As a result of the impact I felt a sharp pain from a recent injury,” the referee said. “My unfortunate reaction was to stick my leg out towards the player. This clumsy gesture was inappropriate. So I want to apologize following this action.”



With the replay showing that Carlos did not deliberately run into him, Chapron said he advised the federation to rescind the second yellow card.



The federation followed Chapron’s recommendation and Carlos will not miss any matches.



Nantes player Valentin Rongier said that at the time of the incident, the referee tried to excuse himself by stating that his kick was involuntary.



Chapron’s suspension came a few weeks after the 45-year-old veteran announced he would retire in July, with about 450 high-level matches behind him.



But among the figures that marked his career were 1,500 yellow cards and 120 red cards, which earned Chapron a reputation as a tough referee.



